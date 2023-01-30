Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 30, 2023 / 10:21 AM

Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says

By Alex Butler
1/6
Referee Ron Torbert signals a successful field goal attempt after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butler split the uprights to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Referee Ron Torbert signals a successful field goal attempt after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butler split the uprights to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A clock operator failed to stop the time late in the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which led to a highly criticized decision to replay a third down, referee Ron Torbert said.

Torbert spoke about the sequence in a pool report after the AFC Championship game Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The error occurred about five minutes into the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

The Chiefs lined up for a second and 9 play from the 34-yard line with about 10:37 remaining. The game was tied 20-20, with the clock running. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the snap and threw a short pass to his left, but the attempt to running back Jerick McKinnon fell incomplete.

The clock operator then stopped the game time, but restarted the clock it when referees blew the whistle to signal the next snap. An official on the far side of the field behind the Bengals defense ran out as Mahomes took the snap, trying to call the play dead, but none of the players stopped.

Advertisement

Mahomes threw a short pass to tight end Travis Kelce, who was tackled about 4 yards short of the first down marker. Bengals players celebrated the stop, as they thought they forced a Chiefs punt. Mahomes and other Chiefs offensive players went to the sideline, with punter Tommy Townsend running on the field to kick the ball back to the Bengals.

Torbert then stopped play and announced that the clock operator didn't stop the clock and the play had been blown dead. The Chiefs then were allowed to replay third down.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor called over the officials and yelled at them as he argued against their decision. The referee's decision and the overall performance of the officials also was highly criticized on social media.

RELATED Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons

Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill sacked Mahomes on the next play, but cornerback Eli Apple was called for holding. The penalty gave the Chiefs an automatic first down.

"On the previous play, there was an incomplete pass," Tobert said in the pool report. "We spotted the ball, but the line judge came in and respotted the ball because the spot was off.

"We reset the play clock and the game clock started running. It should not have started running because there was an incomplete pass on the previous play.

Advertisement

"The field judge noticed that the game clock was running. He was coming in to shut the play down so that we could get the clock fixed but nobody heard him, and the play was run.

"After the play was over, he came in and we discussed that he was trying to shut the play down before the ball had been snapped. So, we reset the game clock back to where it was before that snap and replayed third down."

Taylor said at his postgame news conference that a "whistle had blown somewhere" before the play, but he also didn't hear it.

Townsend went on to punt later in the drive. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception on the resulting possession, but the Bengals defense forced another Chiefs punt.

The Bengals also punted on their final possession. Mahomes went on to lead the Chiefs to the Cincinnati 47-yard line on the next drive.

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai then committed a costly error, pushing Mahomes while he was already out of bounds, resulting in a late hit. That penalty gave the Chiefs the ball at the 27-yard line with just seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Kicker Harrison Butker then split the uprights for a game-winning 45-yard field goal to punch the Chiefs' ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on January 29, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl LVII. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII

Latest Headlines

Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 1 hour ago
Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are slight betting favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, according to odds listed at multiple sportsbooks Monday morning.
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
NFL // 3 hours ago
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced.
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 11 hours ago
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have booked their spot in Super Bowl LVII, downing the Cincinnati Bengals at home 23-20 on Sunday night in a close AFC Championship game.
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 15 hours ago
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles forced three turnovers, logged three sacks and allowed just 164 yards to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game Sunday in Philadelphia and advance to Super Bowl LVII.
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
NFL // 3 days ago
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers hired coach Frank Reich, who was fired in November by the Indianapolis Colts, the Panthers announced.
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
NFL // 3 days ago
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Four NFL playoff teams remain, with the Philadelphia Eagles first set to host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC finale. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch for the AFC crown.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP by writers; Bosa, Jefferson earn awards
NFL // 4 days ago
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP by writers; Bosa, Jefferson earn awards
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 2022 NFL MVP honors from one of the three organizations to vote on the annual honor, the Pro Football Writers Association of American announced Wednesday.
FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
NFL // 5 days ago
FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A video promotion aired before a game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on the Fox TV network in 2021 violated federal rules about mimicking an emergency alert, the FCC said Tuesday in proposing a $504,
New England Patriots to hire Bill O'Brien from Alabama as offensive coordinator
NFL // 6 days ago
New England Patriots to hire Bill O'Brien from Alabama as offensive coordinator
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots will hire Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator after struggling offensively over the past several seasons.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
NFL // 1 week ago
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Running back Tony Pollard sustained a broken leg in the Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and faces a three-month recovery process this off-season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas for record-tying tennis title
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas for record-tying tennis title
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement