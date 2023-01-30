Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 30, 2023 / 7:01 AM

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons

By Alex Butler

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced.

The Cowboys announced Moore's departure Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback joined the staff as a quarterbacks coach in 2018. He spent the last three seasons as the Cowboys offensive coordinator.

"After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said in a news release. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys.

"The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak Prescott were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives."

The Cowboys also announced that quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier will not return next season. Nussmeier joined the Cowboys staff in 2018 as a tight ends coach. He was named quarterbacks coach in 2020.

The Cowboys owned the No. 1 offense in the NFL in 2019 and 2021. They were the No. 2 passing offense in each of those campaigns.

They ranked No. 11 in yards in 2022, with the No. 14 passing offense and No. 9 rushing offense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 66.2% of his throws for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions in 12 games this season. Prescott totaled a career-high 37 touchdown passes in 16 starts in 2021-22.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection logged 305 yards, four passing scores and a rushing touchdown in the Cowboys' wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then totaled one score and two interceptions in the Cowboys' divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

