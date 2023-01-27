Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 27, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton to perform at Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Patti LaBelle performs with the Howard Gospel Choir during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, in 2021, in Washington. She is one of the performers for the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration taking place in February in Arizona. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Patti LaBelle performs with the Howard Gospel Choir during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, in 2021, in Washington. She is one of the performers for the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration taking place in February in Arizona. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The 24th annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration -- the NFL's annual gospel concert -- announced its performers Friday. Legendary singer Patti LaBelle is back along with gospel singer Israel Houghton and N3 and the NFL Player's Choir.

The annual concert, formerly the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, takes place prior to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 8 at the Mesa Center in Mesa, Ariz. This year's Super Bowl is being played on Feb. 12 at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Advertisement

Rihanna is the Super Bowl halftime performer and country star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will receive the Faith in Action award at the Celebration for his service and commitment to the community in Philadelphia and in his native Texas.

This season, Hurts visited a Philadelphia high school impacted by the fatal shooting of one of its students and visited the staff at Penn Medicine's trauma intensive care unit to thank them for their work. Previous honorees include Super Bowl-winning coach turned broadcaster Tony Dungy, Deion Sanders and Russell Wilson.

Advertisement

This year's theme is "Unstoppable" and will highlight the faith, service and philanthropy of the NFL and its players through music and comedy. The event was conceived by entrepreneur Melanie Few, the only woman and person of color with an NFL-sanctioned event.

Fifteen years ago, Few also helped develop the NFL Player's Choir, a group of NFL players who showcase their faith through music. They made their debut in 2008 at the ninth annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. In 2022, they were contestants on the reality competition show America's Got Talent.

The choir is made up of retired and active NFL players, including choir director Demarcus Williams, Tully Bunta-Cain, Michael Gaines, Bryant McKenzie, Isaiah McKenzie, Cameron Newton, Steve Pierce, Nick Roach, Bryan Scott, Willie Yarborough and Leonard Weaver.

Though they didn't go the distance, the choir performed two well-received songs: Bill Withers' "Lean on Me" and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling," which was praised by Timberlake himself.

Read More

'Puppy Bowl XIX' to air on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max Michael Strahan receives first sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Chris Stapleton, Babyface among Super Bowl LVII pregame performers

Latest Headlines

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in 'It Ends With Us'
Movies // 40 minutes ago
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in 'It Ends With Us'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will star as the leads in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book, "The Last of Us."
Spike Lee to be honored with BFI Fellowship
Movies // 1 hour ago
Spike Lee to be honored with BFI Fellowship
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- BFI is presenting Spike Lee with its highest honor -- an BFI Fellowship.
Blackpink adds 6 Guinness World Record titles
Music // 3 hours ago
Blackpink adds 6 Guinness World Record titles
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Blackpink has earned six new Guinness World Records titles with its second studio album "Born Pink" and member Lisa's flourishing solo career, its agency YG Entertainment said Friday.
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20th anniversary with Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Coldplay
TV // 3 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20th anniversary with Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Coldplay
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel celebrates his first-ever show 20 years ago with the original guests -- Snoop Dogg, George Clooney and Coldplay.
Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding'
NEW YORK, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez says the engaged couple at the heart of her new action-comedy, "Shotgun Wedding," was in trouble even before gun-toting hostage-takers crashed their nuptials.
What to stream this weekend: 'You People,' 'Shrinking'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'You People,' 'Shrinking'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "You People," "Shotgun Wedding," "Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini," "Shrinking," "Lockwood & Co.," "Frozen Planet II," and "The Snow Girl" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend."
Sundance movie review: Toxic 'Passages' is relentlessly miserable
Movies // 5 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Toxic 'Passages' is relentlessly miserable
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Passages" is a drama about a gay man who has an affair with a woman. The main character is so toxic that it is miserable to spend 90 minutes with him, despite sympathetic supporting characters.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 27: Mikhail Baryshnikov, Cris Collinsworth
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 27: Mikhail Baryshnikov, Cris Collinsworth
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov turns 75 and commentator Cris Collinsworth turns 64, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 27.
Sundance movie review: 'Divinity' is pure sci-fi inanity
Movies // 15 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Divinity' is pure sci-fi inanity
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Divinity" challenges viewers to make sense of its sci-fi dystopia, but even if one can, the film reveals itself to be simplistic and pretentious.
Sundance movie review: Joyous 'Persian Version' is feel-good movie of fest
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Joyous 'Persian Version' is feel-good movie of fest
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "The Persian Version" breaks the fourth wall and uses energetic cinematic techniques to tell a generational story of Iranian-Americans that's inviting and emotional for everyone.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shemar Moore introduces newborn daughter Frankie: 'Love of my life'
Shemar Moore introduces newborn daughter Frankie: 'Love of my life'
Eddie Murphy talks 'You People,' Rick James, Arsenio Hall on 'Kimmel'
Eddie Murphy talks 'You People,' Rick James, Arsenio Hall on 'Kimmel'
Sundance movie review: Joyous 'Persian Version' is feel-good movie of fest
Sundance movie review: Joyous 'Persian Version' is feel-good movie of fest
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance
Hardy, Lainey Wilson perform 'Wait in the Truck' on 'Tonight Show'
Hardy, Lainey Wilson perform 'Wait in the Truck' on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement