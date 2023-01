1/5

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich agreed to become coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers hired coach Frank Reich, who was fired in November by the Indianapolis Colts, the Panthers announced. The Panthers announced Reich's hiring Thursday night. Reich, 61, played quarterback for the Panthers during the expansion franchise's first season in 1995. Advertisement

Reich started his coaching career as an intern with the Colts in 2006. He was promoted to offensive assistant in 2008 and joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2012 as a wide receivers coach. Reich coached quarterbacks for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2013. He was promoted to offensive coordinator the next season.

Reich served as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and in 2017, when they won a Super Bowl. Reich was hired in 2018 to coach the Colts He went 40-33-1 in five seasons as Colts coach.

The Panthers fired former coach Matt Rhule in October after a 1-4 start to their 2022-23 campaign. Rhule, who was hired in 2020, led the Panthers to an 11-27 record in his 38-game tenure.

The Panthers named former secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks their interim coach after Rhule's firing. Wilks led the Panthers to a 6-6 record to finish their 2022-23 campaign.

Wilks, who was fired after going 3-13 in one season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018-19, was among the candidates for the Panthers' full-time vacancy. Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh were among the other coaches who drew interest from the Panthers.

The Panthers owned the No. 29 offense and No. 22 defense in the NFL this season. They owned the No. 10 rushing offense, but totaled the fourth-fewest passing yards.