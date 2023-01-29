Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 29, 2023 / 10:57 PM

Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII

By Darryl Coote
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws to tight end target Travis Kelce during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws to tight end target Travis Kelce during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have booked their spot in Super Bowl LVII, downing the Cincinnati Bengals at home 23-20 on Sunday night in a close AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs are to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City's third trip to the NFL final in four years -- a string of success that began with the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl that capped off a strong 2019 season.

"They're a great football team. I've watched them all year long. Great quarterback, great entire team, man. It's going to be a great challenge for us," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters from the field after the win about their upcoming opponents, "but I'm going to celebrate this one first.

"I don't think we have any cigars, but we're going to be ready to go at the Super Bowl."

RELATED Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales

Prior to the game, questions swirled around the quarterback's health as Mahomes was battling a high-ankle sprain sustained in the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The issue was noticeable during the game, causing him to limp on at least one occasion, but it didn't stop him for throwing 29 of 43 for two touchdowns and 326 yards.

"I want to thank God, man. He healed my body this week, to battle through that," Mahomes said. "He gave me the strength to be out here."

RELATED LSU overpaid football coach Brian Kelly by $1M in first season, auditor says

Though the Chiefs took an early lead that they held on to into the third quarter on Sunday, the Bengals appeared posed for a comeback, tying the game up 13-13 on a touchdown by wide receiver Tee Higgins and then again 20-20 on a short rush over the line by running back Samaje Perine in the fourth.

But it wasn't enough for the Bengals who were looking for their second consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. EST Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

RELATED Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP by writers; Bosa, Jefferson earn awards

