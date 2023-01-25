Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 25, 2023 / 2:02 PM

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP by writers; Bosa, Jefferson earn awards

By Alex Butler
1/5
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the NFL in passing touchdowns and yards this season, will lead the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the NFL in passing touchdowns and yards this season, will lead the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 2022 NFL MVP honors from one of the three organizations to vote on the annual award, the Pro Football Writers Association of American announced Wednesday.

The writers also named Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson the Offensive Player of the Year and named San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa the Defensive Player of the Year.

Advertisement

Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns this season for the top-seeded Chiefs. The Associated Press and Sporting News will name awards for NFL players later this off-season.

Mahomes also won MVP honors in 2018 from the writers and AP. He received Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2018 from the Sporting News.

RELATED Chris Stapleton, Babyface among Super Bowl LVII pregame performers

The NFL announced Wednesday that Mahomes, Jefferson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen were named finalists for AP MVP honors.

Advertisement

Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons are finalists for Defensive Player of the Year honors from the AP.

Mahomes, Jefferson, Hurts and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill are AP Offensive Player of the Year finalists. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson are finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

RELATED New England Patriots to hire Bill O'Brien from Alabama as offensive coordinator

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley are Comeback Player of the Year finalists.

Brian Daboll of the Giants, Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers, Sean McDermott of the Bills, Nick Sirianni of the Eagles and Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars are finalists for Coach of the Year.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are Assistant Coach of the Year finalists.

On Tuesday, the writers named Sauce Gardner its 2022 Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson won 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The AP honors will be presented at the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony at 9 p.m. EST Feb. 9 on NBC.

This weekend in the National Football League

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy drops back to pass as he faces the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional-round game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on January 22, 2023.The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 to move on to the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Michael Strahan receives first sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Latest Headlines

FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
NFL // 22 hours ago
FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A video promotion aired before a game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on the Fox TV network in 2021 violated federal rules about mimicking an emergency alert, the FCC said Tuesday in proposing a $504,
New England Patriots to hire Bill O'Brien from Alabama as offensive coordinator
NFL // 1 day ago
New England Patriots to hire Bill O'Brien from Alabama as offensive coordinator
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots will hire Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator after struggling offensively over the past several seasons.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
NFL // 2 days ago
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Running back Tony Pollard sustained a broken leg in the Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and faces a three-month recovery process this off-season.
McCaffrey, 49ers slip by 'disappointed' Cowboys, advance to NFC title game
NFL // 2 days ago
McCaffrey, 49ers slip by 'disappointed' Cowboys, advance to NFC title game
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter to give the San Francisco 49ers their final edge in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, clinching a spot in the NFC title game.
Damar Hamlin attends Buffalo's playoff game against Cincinnati
NFL // 2 days ago
Damar Hamlin attends Buffalo's playoff game against Cincinnati
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance on Sunday, joining his team in the locker room ahead of its Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y
Lori Locust, NFL's lone female defensive coach, among 6 coaches fired by Buccaneers
NFL // 5 days ago
Lori Locust, NFL's lone female defensive coach, among 6 coaches fired by Buccaneers
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive line coach Lori Locust, the only female defensive coach in the NFL, in addition to five other staff-members, the team announced.
Potential Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC finale drawing 'extraordinary' ticket demand, NFL says
NFL // 5 days ago
Potential Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC finale drawing 'extraordinary' ticket demand, NFL says
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A potential AFC Championship meeting between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, which would be played in Atlanta, is drawing "extraordinary demand" from ticket buyers, the NFL said Friday.
Longtime offensive coordinator Greg Roman leaves Ravens
NFL // 6 days ago
Longtime offensive coordinator Greg Roman leaves Ravens
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Longtime Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is leaving the franchise to "pursue other opportunties," he announced.
NFL's Bills, Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Jaguars to play overseas games this year
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL's Bills, Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Jaguars to play overseas games this year
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will play games in Europe during the 2023-24 season, the NFL announced Thursday.
Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles
NFL // 6 days ago
Cowboys sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino after Brett Maher struggles
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, days after starter Brett Maher missed an NFL-record four extra points, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
Australian Open tennis: Paul wins all-USA quarterfinal, Djokovic edges Rublev
Australian Open tennis: Paul wins all-USA quarterfinal, Djokovic edges Rublev
Seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB launches domestic violence probe into White Sox's Mike Clevinger
MLB launches domestic violence probe into White Sox's Mike Clevinger
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn's World Cup victories record
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn's World Cup victories record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement