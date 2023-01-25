Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP by writers; Bosa, Jefferson earn awards

1/5

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the NFL in passing touchdowns and yards this season, will lead the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 2022 NFL MVP honors from one of the three organizations to vote on the annual award, the Pro Football Writers Association of American announced Wednesday. The writers also named Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson the Offensive Player of the Year and named San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa the Defensive Player of the Year. Advertisement

Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns this season for the top-seeded Chiefs. The Associated Press and Sporting News will name awards for NFL players later this off-season.

Mahomes also won MVP honors in 2018 from the writers and AP. He received Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2018 from the Sporting News.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Mahomes, Jefferson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen were named finalists for AP MVP honors.

Advertisement

Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons are finalists for Defensive Player of the Year honors from the AP.

Mahomes, Jefferson, Hurts and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill are AP Offensive Player of the Year finalists. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson are finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley are Comeback Player of the Year finalists.

Brian Daboll of the Giants, Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers, Sean McDermott of the Bills, Nick Sirianni of the Eagles and Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars are finalists for Coach of the Year.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are Assistant Coach of the Year finalists.

On Tuesday, the writers named Sauce Gardner its 2022 Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson won 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The AP honors will be presented at the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony at 9 p.m. EST Feb. 9 on NBC.

This weekend in the National Football League

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy drops back to pass as he faces the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional-round game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on January 22, 2023.The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 to move on to the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo