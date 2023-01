LSU hired football coach Brian Kelly in November 2021. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- LSU overpaid football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million during his first season due to duplicate payments that started in May, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office announced. The office released an audit report earlier this week, which detailed the error. The report said that LSU management detected the error in November. Advertisement

LSU hired Kelly in November 2021. The coach agreed to a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Baton Rough, La.-based school.

"In May 2022, LSU began making supplemental payments to the coach's LLC," the report said. "However, LSU also erroneously continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, thereby resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November 2022.

"LSU management and the head football coach have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recouped by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023."

Kelly, who spent 12 seasons at Notre Dame before taking the LSU job, led the Tigers to a 10-4 record and Citrus Bowl victory in his first season.

The Tigers will start their 2023-24 campaign against Florida State on Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.