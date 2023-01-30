Trending
NFL
Jan. 30, 2023 / 9:14 AM

Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) celebrates a stop against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) celebrates a stop against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are slight betting favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, according to odds listed at multiple sportsbooks Monday morning.

BetMGM, DraftKings and Caesars each listed the Eagles as 2-point favorites to win Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Chiefs edged the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC title game Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., to advance to Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC finale Sunday in Philadelphia.

"Reflecting on everything that we've been able to overcome, to have this opportunity in front of us, we want to take advantage of it," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts told reporters.

RELATED Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons

"The atmosphere was amazing. The fans showed up, the energy, all of it. We need to bring that to Arizona."

Super Bowl LVII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST and air on Fox.

The Chiefs, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, will take a six-game winning streak to Glendale. They had the NFL's top offense during the regular season, with the No. 1 passing offense and No. 20 rushing offense. They also had the No. 11 defense and No. 8 run defense.

RELATED Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII

They beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to start their postseason run. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high-ankle sprain in that divisional-round victory, which hindered his performance against the Jaguars. The All-Pro passer totaled 326 yards and two scores in the Chiefs' win over the Bengals.

"I know we have a warrior back there at quarterback, going into the biggest game of the season," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters. "I know No. 15 will give us a chance to win it."

Kelce and his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, will be the first pair of siblings to face off in a Super Bowl. Hurts and Mahomes will be the first Black starting quarterbacks to meet in a Super Bowl.

Mahomes told reporters that the Chiefs medical staff brought him as "close as they could to 100%" healthy for Sunday's game. He said he will use the next two weeks to heal more.

The Eagles, the NFC's top seed, will enter Super Bowl LVII with the No. 3 offense and No. 2 defense in the NFL. They also totaled the fifth-most rushing yards and scored the most rushing touchdowns. The Eagles own the No. 9 passing offense and No. 1 pass defense.

"I know how much hard work and daily grind it takes," Mahomes told reporters, when asked about getting to a Super Bowl. "I'm just excited to get to the game with the teammates I have here."

Super Bowl LVII ticket prices ranged from about $4,800 to more than $37,000 as of Monday morning on the secondary market.

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on January 29, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl LVII. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII

