Commanders fire OC Scott Turner after dreadful offensive season

Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who was fired Tuesday, spent the last three seasons with the franchise. Photo courtesy of All-Pro Reels Photography/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after another poor offensive campaign in 2022-23, coach Ron Rivera announced. Rivera said he met with Turner on Tuesday to inform him that the team would be "moving in another direction." Advertisement

"Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit," Rivera said in a news release. "I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future."

Rivera hired Turner when he became head coach in 2020. Turner also was quarterbacks coach under Rivera when he coached the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019.

The Commanders finished 25th, 23rd and 24th in points over the last three seasons. They ranked 30th, 21st and 20th in yards. The Commanders scored the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns in 2022-23.

Rivera, 61, owns a 22-27-1 record, including an 8-8-1 mark this season, in three years as Commanders coach. He went 76-63-1 in nine seasons with the Panthers.

Rivera-led teams finished inside the Top 10 in yards just once in his 12 seasons as a head coach. They finished inside the Top 10 in points twice over that same span.

Most of his teams' previous offensive success came with strong rushing offenses. The Panthers' ranked inside the Top 5 four times and inside the Top 10 six times in rushing yards from 2011 through 2018.

