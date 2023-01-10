Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's Current

1/5

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are now both co-owners of the Kansas City Current of the NWSL. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Current ownership group, becoming the first active NFL player with stake in a National Women's Soccer League franchise, he announced Tuesday. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, became a part owner of the Current in 2020 when co-owners Chris and Angie Long bought the rights to the franchise. Advertisement

"I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Current ownership team," Patrick Mahomes said in a news release.

"Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history."

Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns in 17 starts this season. He also led the Chiefs to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Advertisement

The frontrunner for NFL MVP honors is also part of the ownership groups of the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer.

The Mahomeses married in March and are parents to 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in November.

"We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner," Brittany Mahomes said. "He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes.

"His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL."

The Current announced earlier this week that they signed Brazilian midfielder Debinha, who is considered one of the top players in the NWSL. Debinha spent the past six seasons with the North Carolina Courage. She was the 2019 NWSL Championship MVP.

The 2023 NWSL Draft will be held Thursday. Preseason camps will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 6. The regular season will start March 25.

This week in the National Football League

The Miami Dolphins' Jason Sanders (C) lines up to kick the game winning field goal against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on January 8, 2023. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 11-6 and secured the final playoff spot in the AFC. Photo by Thom Baur/UPI | License Photo