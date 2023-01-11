Ravens, LB Roquan Smith agree to $100M extension

1/5

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase (C) is tackled from behind by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (R) on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker Roquan Smith agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract. Smith's deal makes him the highest-paid off-the-ball inside linebacker in the NFL. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the pact Tuesday night. The contract extension includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. Advertisement

Smith joined the Ravens in an October trade with the Chicago Bears. The 2022 Pro Bowl selection totaled 169 combined tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, six passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and three interceptions in 17 starts this season. Smith logged 83 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in his first eight games of the season with the Bears.

He added another 86 combined tackles, two sacks and another interception over his last nine starts with the Ravens.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020 and 2021 with the Bears. He logged 693 combined tackles, 22 passes defensed, 21 tackles for a loss, 18.5 sacks, eight interceptions, a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over his first 78 NFL appearances.

Advertisement

The Ravens (10-7) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) in a wild-card playoff matchup at 8:15 p.m. EST Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

