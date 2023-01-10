Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order

1/5

Head coach Matt Eberflus (R) and the Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals own the first three respective picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the first 18 selections finalized after the final week of regular-season games. The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27 to 29 in Kansas City, Mo. The Bears (3-14) logged the worst record in the NFL to secure the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans (3-13-1), Cardinals (4-13), Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) and Seattle Seahawks also will pick inside the Top 5. Advertisement

The Seahawks went 9-8 this season and made the playoffs, but have the Denver Broncos' (5-12) No. 5 overall pick after their off-season trade of quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Detroit Lions also went 9-8, but have the Los Angeles Rams' (5-12) No. 6 overall pick thanks to the 2021 trade of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-11), Atlanta Falcons (7-10) and Carolina Panthers (7-10) have the Nos. 7, 8 and 9 selections, respectively. The Philadelphia Eagles, who went 14-3 and own the No. 1 seed in the NFC, have the New Orleans Saints' (7-10) No. 10 overall pick thanks to their trade during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Titans (7-10), Texans (acquired in trade from 7-10 Cleveland Browns), New York Jets (7-10), New England Patriots (8-9), Green Bay Packers (8-9), Washington Commanders (8-8-1), Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8) and Lions have respective pick Nos. 11 through 18. The owners for picks Nos. 19 through 31 won't be finalized until after the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins (9-8) will not make a first-round selection. That NFL stripped the Dolphins of that pick in August after an investigation determined the franchise violated its integrity of the game policy.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy are among the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects.

2023 NFL Draft - First round order

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (subject to playoffs)

20. Seattle Seahawks (subject to playoffs)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (subject to playoffs)

22. New York Giants (subject to playoffs)

23. Los Angeles Chargers (subject to playoffs)

24. Baltimore Ravens (subject to playoffs)

25. Dallas Cowboys (subject to playoffs)

26. Cincinnati Bengals (subject to playoffs)

27. Denver Broncos (subject to playoffs)

28. Minnesota Vikings (subject to playoffs)

29. Buffalo Bills (subject to playoffs)

30. Kansas City Chiefs (subject to playoffs)

31. Philadelphia Eagles (subject to playoffs)

