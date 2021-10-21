Fantasy football: Mahomes, Murray lead Week 7 quarterback rankings

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs leads my Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray top my Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021. Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson round out my Top 5 options for Week 7. Jalen Hurts, Ryan Tannehill, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Jameis Winston also land in my Top 10. Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Ben Roethlisberger and Trevor Lawrence should be out of all lineups as their teams serve Week 7 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Mahomes is the top overall player in fantasy football so far this season, leading all players in points, regardless of position.

Advertisement

He is my No. 1 quarterback for Week 7 and for the rest of the season due to his transcendent talent and surrounding playmakers. This week, the prolific Chiefs offense battles the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through six weeks.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 353 yards and three scores in Week 6 against this unit. Look for Mahomes to post similar statistics.

Mahomes threw at least two touchdown passes in 13 of his last 14 regular-season games, dating back to last season. He passed for a season-high 397 yards last week.

Look for the Chiefs playmaker to throw for more than 300 yards and three scores on Sunday in Nashville.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray owns the fourth-most fantasy points per game so far this season. The dual threat can provide fantasy value as a passer and a runner.

Murray, my No. 2 quarterback this week, threw for 229 yards and four scores in Week 6. This week, the Cardinals host the Houston Texans.

The Texans defense isn't awful against the pass, but it does struggle against the run. Look for Murray to throw for at least 250 yards, throw at least two passing scores and reach the end zone on the ground.

Advertisement

SNEAKY PLAYS

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins face off Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. I like both quarterbacks as bye-week streamers.

Ryan, my No. 8 play, posted the ninth-most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over the last four weeks. The Dolphins enter Week 7 allowing the third-most passing yards and are tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is expected to return from a one-game absence for this matchup. That should give Ryan a boost against this struggling Dolphins secondary.

Ryan failed to throw a touchdown pass in his first game this season, but threw at least two scores in each of his last four games. I expect at least 250 yards and two scores from the Falcons quarterback in Week 7.

Tagovailoa missed three games this season due to injury, but returned in Week 6 and posted the first game of his career with at least 300 passing yards and two scores.

This Dolphins offense is not committed to the run and could trail in Week 7. That recipce means Tagovailoa should attempt at least 40 passes.

Advertisement

Look for the second-year quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards and find the end zone twice in this matchup. Tagovailoa, one of my top waiver wire pickups, is my No. 12 play and a great bye week replacement for your starting lineup.

LONGSHOTS

Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday in Cleveland. The Browns are tied for allowing the third-most touchdown passes and fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through six games.

Bridgewater lands at No. 13 in my quarterback rankings. He is a low-end QB1 this week in leagues with at least 14 teams.

The Broncos quarterback threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in Week 6. He threw for 288 yards and two scores in Week 5.

I expect a similar performance this week, with Bridgewater finding the end zone at least three times in a Broncos win.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is in the only-use-if-you're-desperate category this week. Darnold, my No. 15 quarterback, faces the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through six weeks. They also allowed at least two touchdown passes to quarterbacks in five of their six games.

Advertisement

Darnold posted the 15th-most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over his last four starts. Look for the Panthers quarterback to find the end zone at least twice this week.

Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. HOU

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. WAS

4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. DET

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at LVR

7. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at MIA

9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

10. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints at SEA

11. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

12. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. ATL

13. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos at CLE

14. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts at SF

15. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers at NYG

16. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team at GB

Advertisement

17. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. IND

18. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. CAR

19. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PHI

20. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at TB