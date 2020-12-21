Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored a touchdown before he exited Sunday's game due to a ankle injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of the win over the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to an ankle injury he sustained in the team's win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN on Sunday that Edwards-Helaire is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, in addition to a hip injury. He is expected to miss the team's Week 16 and Week 17 games, but has a chance to return for the playoffs.

Edwards-Helaire was injured when he was bent backward during a tackle in the fourth quarter on Sunday's game in New Orleans. Trainers helped him get to the locker room, as he could not put any weight on his left leg.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Edwards-Helaire's X-Rays after the game returned negative results for broken bones.

Edwards-Helaire -- a first-round pick in the April's NFL Draft -- had 83 yards from scrimmage and a score on 15 touches in Sunday's win. Backup running back Le'Veon Bell had 16 touches for 76 yards from scrimmage and a score for the Chiefs.

Edwards-Helaire has 803 yards and four scores on 181 carries in 13 games this season. The LSU product also has 36 catches for 297 yards and a receiving score.

The Chiefs (13-1) next host the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.