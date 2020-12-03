Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The NFL announced Thursday that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated for the last two weeks of the 2020-21 season.
Gordon will be allowed to begin COVID-19 testing Friday, according to the league. If he tests negative for the coronavirus, he could join the Seahawks on Dec. 9.
Gordon can then take part in team meetings, individual workouts and strength and conditioning drills, but he will not be permitted to practice, travel with the club or attend games until Dec. 21. He will be eligible to play in Weeks 16 and 17.
In a post on social media, Gordon said he was "thankful" for his conditional reinstatement.
The NFL announced Gordon's previous suspension the day after the Seahawks' Week 15 game last season, meaning he will have effectively served a one-year ban.
He was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It was Gordon's sixth suspension since the 2013 campaign and his fifth for some form of substance abuse.
The 29-year-old Gordon will add more firepower to the Seahawks' wide receiver group. D.K. Metcalf currently leads the league in receiving yards (1,039), while Tyler Lockett and David Moore have held prominent roles in Seattle's offense.
"He's an amazing receiver, a guy who was great last year for us, made some great plays," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said of Gordon on Thursday. "Obviously, he's been a great player over his years and all that. But I think more than anything else, it's a testament hopefully to his growth in life.
"You always want to see people overcome challenges and everything else."
Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games last season with the Seahawks, who claimed the former Pro Bowl and All-Pro wideout after he was released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots in November 2019. He re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year deal in September.
Gordon has played only 63 games since the Cleveland Browns selected him in the 2012 supplemental draft. He has recorded 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in his NFL career.
This week in the National Football League
Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday, where the Seahawks defeated the Eagles
23-17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Seahawks' Carlos Hyde (L) carries the football. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Seahawks' Jarran Reed (top) tackles the Eagles' Carson Wentz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Wentz rolls out of the pocket against the Seahawks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll walks on the sidelines while wearing a mask. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles take the field with no fans in attendance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (L) flies over Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ross Cockrell at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, where the Chiefs beat the Bucs
27-24. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, the Chiefs' Deon Yelder tries to loosen the grip of the Buccaneers' Devin White as he tackles Edwards-Helaire during the fourth quarter. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (R) catches a touchdown pass under pressure from the Buccaneers' Carlton Davis III. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Buccaneers' Tom Brady looks toward the scoreboard after a penalty call. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Browns Jarvis Landry (R) catches a pass as the Browns compete against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday. The Browns defeated the Jaguars
27-25. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Nick Chubb slips after running for yardage. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Landry (R) is tackled following a reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Kareem Hunt runs for yardage. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Olivier Vernon (L) blocks a pass. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' James White (R) dodges a tackle by Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on a one-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals
20-17. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (R) hands off to Kenyan Drake on a one-yard touchdown carry against the Patriots. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' James White charges up field on a one-yard touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Matthew Slater (R) is flipped sideways by Cardinals' Chris Banjo. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) scrambles with the ball. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Murray (C) and Drake (2nd-R) stand on the field with teammates as they watch their last run as it is reviewed on the big screen. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo