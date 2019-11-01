Seattle Seahawks claim former Patriots WR Josh Gordon off waivers

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was released off injured reserve by the Patriots on Thursday. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks claimed former New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Friday.

"He's a unique talent," Carroll told reporters. "Next week, we'll take a look and see what he looks like. He's done a lot of good stuff, made a lot of good plays and all that, so we'll find out more next week.

Carroll said he was shocked that another NFL team ahead of the Seahawks didn't put in a claim for Gordon. Seattle star quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed his new wideout with a post on social media.

"He's a big-play guy. He's been able to really stretch the field," Carroll said. "And those I know that have worked with him and coached him, they rave about his talent and play-making ability."

The Patriots released Gordon off injured reserve Thursday. The All-Pro receiver was playing through a left knee injury before being knocked out of New England's victory over the New York Giants on Oct. 10.

In that game, Gordon injured his knee while attempting to make a tackle after a fumble by the Patriots. The team used the minor designation for his placement on IR, indicating that the wideout's injury wasn't significant.

Due to the designation, the Patriots were required to released Gordon upon his return to full health. Carroll said the Pro Bowl pass-catcher wouldn't play in Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I don't know physically how he's doing right now other than that he's OK, is what we've heard," Carroll said.

In six games with the Patriots this season, Gordon recorded 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown. He started 11 games for New England last season, notching 40 catches for 720 yards and three receiving scores.

In December, the 28-year-old receiver was suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell lifted his suspension in August.