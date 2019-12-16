Seattle Seahawks WR Josh Gordon banned again for PEDs, substance abuse

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) was suspended indefinitely for the sixth time since the 2013 season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

The league announced Gordon's suspension Monday, one day after the wideout played in his fifth game this season with the Seahawks. It marks his sixth suspension since the 2013 season and the fifth for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Gordon, 28, missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He also was suspended last December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement, missing the last three games of the 2018 campaign with the New England Patriots.

After the Patriots waived Gordon midway through this season, the Seahawks claimed the former Pro Bowl receiver. He has recorded seven receptions for 139 yards in Seattle, including a 58-yard catch during the team's 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Browns selected Gordon in the second round of the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft. In 63 career games, he has tallied 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Gordon has notched 27 catches for 426 yards and one touchdown in 11 games with the Seahawks and Patriots this season.