Josh Gordon (10) spent time with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks last season before he was suspended in December.

June 19 (UPI) -- Oft-suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has once again applied for reinstatement to the NFL.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Gordon submitted his letter for reinstatement to the NFL Players Association on Wednesday.

Gordon, 29, has been suspended a total of six times, and five times for some form of substance abuse since he entered the NFL in 2012.

Gordon split last season between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, totaling 426 yards and a touchdown on 27 receptions in 11 games. The former All-Pro has appeared in just 28 games and missed two complete seasons since 2013.

The NFL suspended Gordon indefinitely in December. His attorney, Adam Kenner, said the latest lapse was due to his brother's death last November.

"That set him back," Kenner told NFL Network. "But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what's proper, and understand how to manage these issues.

"He's installed the right team around him to make sure he's on the right path. He understands he's been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this."

The former Baylor University product has worked out in Seattle this off-season and hopes the indefinite suspension is lifted in time for training camp.

The NFLPA will submit the application to the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell will decide if and when Gordon's suspension is lifted, and whether he'll sit out any additional games.

If reinstated, Gordon will be an unrestricted free agent.