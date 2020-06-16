Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks (79) is expected to miss the entire 2020 season after he tore his Achilles as he rehabbed at the team's training facility. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will need a replacement player to step up in 2020 after star guard Brandon Brooks sustained a torn Achilles.

Brooks announced the injury Monday on Twitter. Sources told ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia Brooks sustained the injury while working out at the NovaCare Complex. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to miss the entire 2020 season.

Advertisement

"So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I'll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love," Brooks tweeted.

Brooks was rehabbing from late-season shoulder surgery while at the Eagles' training complex in Philadelphia. Players who don't need medical treatment are still not allowed at NFL team facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brooks dislocated the shoulder in Week 17. He then missed the Eagles' wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brooks, 30, hasn't missed a start on the Eagles' offensive line since 2016. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound guard has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. Brooks entered the league as a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Eagles in free agency before the 2016 season.

In addition to replacing Brooks, the Eagles also must fill the void left by Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters. Peters remains a free agent. The Eagles still have Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce, Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson and guard Isaac Seumalo on their offensive line. Kelce and Seumalo each started 16 games in 2019. Johnson started 12 games last season.

Andre Dillard -- a first-round pick by the Eagles in 2019 -- started four games last season and is expected to start at tackle in 2020. The Eagles also picked up offensive lineman Jack Driscoll in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Reserve offensive lineman Matt Pryor is also a candidate to replace Brooks this season. The Eagles could opt to go into free agency and replace Brooks with a more experienced offensive lineman.

Brooks signed a four-year, $56.5 million contract extension in November.

The Eagles are set to play the Indianapolis Colts in their first pre-season game Aug. 13 in Indianapolis. Philadelphia's first game of the 2020 regular season is scheduled to be against the Washington Redskins Sept. 13 in Landover, Md.