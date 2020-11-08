Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs built a late lead and held on for a 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium when kicker Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field goal on the final play.

The Chiefs took a 33-24 lead after Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Tyreek Hill for a 2-yard touchdown with under eight minutes left in the game. Down two possessions, the Panthers cut it to 33-31 when running back Christian McCaffrey -- returning from an ankle injury -- scored from a yard out with 1:26 remaining.

Advertisement

Kansas City (8-1) recovered Carolina's onside kick, but the Panthers got the ball back after using their three timeouts. Starting at their own nine-yard line, Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers moved down the field, capped by a 23-yard completion to Curtis Samuel in the closing seconds to set up Slye's deep kick.

Slye, who also missed a 65-yard attempt late in a 27-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, had plenty of leg with the wind behind him, but the ball hooked to the right to send Carolina (3-6) to its fourth consecutive loss.

"We came here to get a win," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, "and we played that way."

Mahomes had 372 passing yards and tossed four touchdowns in the Chiefs' victory. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino's record for the fewest games to reach 100 career touchdown passes. Mahomes did it in 40 games, while Marino hit that milestone in 44.

"I think you're seeing the best of him right now, and some of it you might not see," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "The things he does behind the scenes, whether it's look-offs, the small subtle things. Little intricacies of the offense and how he handles it."

Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 10 receptions for 159 yards on 12 targets. Hill finished with nine catches for 113 yards and two receiving scores on a team-high 18 targets. Demarcus Robinson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also had receiving touchdowns.

Bridgewater completed 36 of his 49 pass attempts for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He added two carries for 19 yards and a rushing score.

McCaffrey, who was playing in his first game since the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 20, had 18 rushes for 69 yards and a touchdown, along with 10 receptions for 82 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Chiefs have a bye week before playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 22, while the Panthers are scheduled to play the Buccaneers next Sunday.