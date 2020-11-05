Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The NFL is disciplining head coach Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders for repeated violations of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and Yahoo Sports on Thursday night that the Raiders are receiving a $500,000 fine for violations related to offensive lineman Trent Brown's positive coronavirus test last month. According to the outlets, Gruden is getting hit with a $150,000 fine, and the franchise also is losing a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

Advertisement

Brown, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a second time Thursday, was initially put on the list Oct. 21. At that time, the Raiders sent home their entire starting offensive line because contact tracing linked them to Brown.

The penalties are the result of "brazen and repeated" violations of the NFL's coronavirus protocols that continued despite warnings from the league, according to ESPN. The league could hand down more severe penalties if there are further violations.

Following the incident with Brown, the Raiders have now been penalized $1.2 million for four coronavirus-related infractions. Previously, Gruden and the team were fined $100,000 and $250,000, respectively, because Gruden failed to consistently wear a mask on the sideline.

Shortly after those fines, multiple Raiders players were fined for attending a large indoor gathering at a public charity event without wearing masks. The team also incurred a $50,000 fine for allowing an unauthorized person into their locker room after a win over the New Orleans Saints.