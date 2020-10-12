Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a succesful surgery on his broken ankle on Sunday after he sustained the injury during a win over the New York Giants. Prescott is likely out for the rest of the season.
"He is an inspiration to everyone he touches," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."
Prescott, 27, was off to a career-best campaign before the injury. He leads the NFL with 1,856 passing yards through Sunday's round of games.
He had also completed a career-best 68% of his throws and had nine touchdown passes and four interceptions before he broke his right ankle during a run in the third quarter of Sunday's win in Arlington, Texas.
Tears streamed from Prescott's face as he was surrounded by players from both teams, and was carted off the field at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys said Prescott sustained a compound fracture and a dislocation of his right ankle.
The team also said he was transported to a local hospital and had surgery to "wash out the wound and fix the fracture" on Sunday night.
Andy Dalton replaced Prescott as the Cowboys quarterback Sunday. He is expected to keep the job for the remainder of the season. Dalton completed 9 of 11 passes for 111 yards in relief of Prescott. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception.
NFL players and other professional athletes offered well wishes for Prescott on social media after he sustained the injury.
"Big time prayers up man," Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted.
Prescott was playing on the franchise tag this season after he couldn't agree to a long-term contract extension last off-season with the Cowboys. He has a $31.4 million salary in 2020.
Prescott is expected to be released from the hospital Monday. The Cowboys (2-3) will host the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 19 at AT&T Stadium.
This week in the National Football League
The Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen (L) runs for a touchdown after a fumble recovery from the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore on Sunday. Baltimore won 27-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles away from the Bengals' William Jackson III. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Mark Andrews (top) is upended by the Bengals' Jessie Bates III after a 9-yard catch for a first down. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow (L) fumbles to the Ravens' Patrick Queen. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Rams' Gerald Everett (R) is tacked by Washington's Jon Bostic in Landover, Md., on Sunday. The Rams beat Washington
30-10. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Alex Smith passes against the Rams. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Jared Goff (C) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown against Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Darrell Henderson scores an 11-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) runs from Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib in Kansas City on Sunday. The Raiders won 40-24. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Derek Carr throws a pass against the Chiefs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes throws a touchdown pass. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Fans take in a flyover before the Chiefs take on the Raiders. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) turns defender as the Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard tries to intercept a pass in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the 49ers
43-17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes to escape a sack by Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a pass against the 49ers. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
There 49ers' Jermaine Kelly (L) interferes on a pass to the Dolphins' Preston Williams. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' mascot Sourdough Sam walks through cutouts of fans before the game. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo