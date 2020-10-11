Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott was transported to a local hospital after suffering a serious right ankle injury during Sunday's game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott sustained the gruesome injury midway through the third quarter while being tackled by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan on a nine-yard run. The two-time Pro Bowler's ankle appeared to bend the wrong way when Ryan was bringing him down.

The crowd at AT&T Stadium was silent as Prescott was examined by the Cowboys' training staff for several minutes before leaving on a cart.

Players and coaches from both teams -- including former Cowboys head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett -- consoled Prescott as he departed the field in tears. The quarterback raised his right hand in acknowledgement.

League sources told ESPN that Prescott will undergo surgery Sunday night to repair the injured ankle.

Dak Prescott is such a good representative of the NFL. This is an absolute shame. Watching him leave the field crying as his teammates dap him up and the fans cheer is just heart-breaking. pic.twitter.com/fy1Zr0c2EN— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 11, 2020

Prescott was off to a record-setting start in the 2020 season, posting three consecutive games with at least 450 passing yards. He entered this week with an NFL-best 1,690 passing yards -- the most by a Cowboys quarterback through four games in franchise history.

Prescott was playing on a one-year franchise tag worth about $31.4 million this year after the sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract.

