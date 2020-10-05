Oct. 5 (UPI) -- New York Giants head coach Joe Judge believes Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey threw the first punch in Sunday's postgame scuffle that involved Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

Judge told reporters Monday that Tate was defending himself as the two players -- who have a history with each other -- fell to the turf during a physical altercation following the Rams' 17-9 win over the Giants.

"First off, I don't want [co-owners] John Mara, Steve Tisch or anybody involved in this team to have to deal with something like this after the game," Judge said Monday. "This isn't why we play the game. We have 60 minutes to beat the hell out of each other legally between the whistles. We don't need anything extra after.

"I talked to a number of our players, and obviously we saw some video on [it] and guys that were involved, and I kind of had an eyewitness standpoint for myself after me and [Rams head coach] Sean [McVay] had an exchange at midfield. I turned around and it was kind of happening right there in front of me. So I got a quick glimpse of it right there."

Moments after the Giants' loss to the Rams, Tate and Ramsey approached each other near midfield and engaged in a fight. Punches were thrown in the brawl, which spilled to the turf as teammates, coaches and staff members attempted to separate the two players.

Tate and Ramsey -- both of whom played high school football in Nashville -- have publicly feuded over a family situation since last year. Ramsey shares two young daughters with Tate's younger sister, Breanna.

"Look, all I have to say is the account I got from a number of our players," Judge said. "There is a history obviously between them, and there was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn't the one who threw the punch. And everybody involved was trying to break it up.

"I can say that both our players and the Rams' staff and players, from what I saw with my own eyes, were there trying to break it up. I didn't see anything going on in the pile. ... Guys were trying to break it up."

League sources told ESPN that NFL officials are reviewing the incident, but suspensions aren't expected for either player. As of now, the Giants don't plan to discipline Tate for his role in the fight.

"There are a number of things we still have to look through as a team right here," Judge said. "But based on the information I was given and what I saw with my own eyes and what our players gave me, it didn't sound like there was an immediate need for [discipline for Tate]. But we'll look into it if there is. Obviously we'll always take care of our players."

The Giants (0-4) take on the division rival Dallas Cowboys (1-3) on Sunday, while the Rams (3-1) play the Washington Football Team (1-3) in Week 5.