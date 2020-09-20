Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Jared Goff outdueled Carson Wentz and guided the Los Angeles Rams to a 37-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Goff threw three touchdown passes to tight end Tyler Higbee in the victory. The Pro Bowl signal-caller completed his first 13 passes -- including a pair of scores to Higbee -- as the Rams quickly built a 21-3 lead only minutes into the second quarter.
After the Eagles climbed back to within one score, Goff threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Higbee in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
"Jared was outstanding," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I thought he played a great game. He had a great command of what was going on. He got into a rhythm and our guys made plays, but it starts with him and he did an outstanding job."
It was McVay's first win over Doug Pederson and the Eagles in three tries. The Rams scored touchdowns on their first three possessions.
"We had guys open, and I was throwing the ball pretty good. That's a good combo for us," Goff said. "When we're moving the ball well, we can kind of do anything we want."
Goff completed 20 of 27 passes for 242 yards and didn't turn the ball over. Wentz was 26 of 43 for 242 yards and had two interceptions.
"Turnovers are killing us," Wentz said. "I got to protect the football."
After injuries to running backs Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson stepped up with 81 yards and his first career rushing score. The Rams tallied 449 total yards, including 191 on the ground.
In his first game of the season, Eagles tailback Miles Sanders had 20 carries for 95 yards and one rushing touchdown. He missed the team's Week 1 loss because of a hamstring injury.
The Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals next week, and the Rams visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
This week in the National Football League
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (L) celebrates with Logan Thomas after defeating
the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17, in Landover, Md., on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Ryan Kerrigan (R) sacks Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks to pass against the Eagles. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A member of the Washington team wears a shirt that reads "End Racism" as he takes the field prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A guest services employee wears a mask and face shield as he stands in empty seats prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Chargers in an empty stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Chargers defeated
the Rams 16-13. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' A.J. Green makes a catch under pressure from the Chargers' defense. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (C) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Bengals. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo
Bengals tight end Drew Sample (L) fights to breaks free from the Chargers' Kenneth Murray. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The Baltimore Ravens celebrate a 38-6 win
over the Cleveland Browns during an NFL season opener in Baltimore on Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles against the Browns. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Jamie Gillan (7) fumbles to the Ravens after a fake punt attempt. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated
the Dolphins 21-11. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Derek Rivers (R) drags down the Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.C. Jackson runs in the end zone after intercepting a pass intended for the Dolphins' Mike Gesicki. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup makes a long catch but is called for offensive interference as Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey tackles him in the fourth quarter in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Rams defeated
the Cowboys 20-17. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Van Jefferson (R) catches a long pass over the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (C) goes in for a touchdown. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
The Indianapolis Colts' Parris Campbell (R) completes a reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 27-20. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Following guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed fans to attend and view the opening game with about 25% of the seats filled. The TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville was the only stadium to permit fan attendance on opening day of the NFL's 2020 season. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Colts' Nyheim Hines (R) runs for five yards. Photo by Joe Marino / UPI | License Photo
The Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (L) scores a touchdown as the Colt's Justin Houston leaps over a teammate. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo