Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Jared Goff outdueled Carson Wentz and guided the Los Angeles Rams to a 37-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Goff threw three touchdown passes to tight end Tyler Higbee in the victory. The Pro Bowl signal-caller completed his first 13 passes -- including a pair of scores to Higbee -- as the Rams quickly built a 21-3 lead only minutes into the second quarter.

After the Eagles climbed back to within one score, Goff threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Higbee in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

"Jared was outstanding," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I thought he played a great game. He had a great command of what was going on. He got into a rhythm and our guys made plays, but it starts with him and he did an outstanding job."

It was McVay's first win over Doug Pederson and the Eagles in three tries. The Rams scored touchdowns on their first three possessions.

"We had guys open, and I was throwing the ball pretty good. That's a good combo for us," Goff said. "When we're moving the ball well, we can kind of do anything we want."

Goff completed 20 of 27 passes for 242 yards and didn't turn the ball over. Wentz was 26 of 43 for 242 yards and had two interceptions.

"Turnovers are killing us," Wentz said. "I got to protect the football."

After injuries to running backs Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson stepped up with 81 yards and his first career rushing score. The Rams tallied 449 total yards, including 191 on the ground.

In his first game of the season, Eagles tailback Miles Sanders had 20 carries for 95 yards and one rushing touchdown. He missed the team's Week 1 loss because of a hamstring injury.

The Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals next week, and the Rams visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.