MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen crushed defenders on physical runs and used his powerful arm to dissect the Miami Dolphins secondary in an AFC East victory Sunday in Florida.

The Bills (2-0) and Dolphins (0-2) got off the sluggish starts and were hit with a 36-minute lightning delay before Buffalo came through with the 31-28 triumph at Hard Rock Stadium.

"There were a lot of obstacles, but our guys overcame it," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "I'm most proud of the way the guys stayed together today. It was a good team win."

Allen completed 24 of 35 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs went off for eight catches for 153 yards and a score.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 31 of 47 passes for 328 yards, two touchdowns in the loss.

The game featured 936 total yards and just one turnover.

"We believe in our playmakers," Allen said. "The coaches don't shy away from putting the ball in my hands. Our guys got open and made plays and did a great job in protection."

The Bills drew first blood after Allen orchestrated a 10-play, 96-yard drive from the Bills' own four-yard line. He ended the drive with a one-yard touchdown toss to tight end Reggie Gilliam 10:14 into the game.

The Dolphins responded with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Fitzpatrick connected with wide receiver DeVante Parker for a two-yard toss to tie the score at 7-7.

The Bills put together another touchdown drive to take a 14-7 lead at the start of the second quarter. Allen completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to end that drive.

The Bills took six minutes off the clock on another second-quarter scoring drive, which ended with a 39-yard field goal from Tyler Bass.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders then made a 52-yard kick just before halftime to cut the Bills' lead to 17-10 at the break.

The lightning delay brought the action to a halt at the start of the third quarter. The Dolphins returned to the field and had a nine-play drive, which ended in another Sanders field goal. The 45-yard kick cut the deficit to 17-13.

The Bills defense stopped the Dolphins at the goal line late in the third quarter to keep their advantage entering the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins opened the fourth quarter with a 10-play, 44-yard drive, which they capped off with a two-yard rushing touchdown. Jordan Howard scored on the play to give the Dolphins a 20-17 lead with 10:11 remaining.

Buffalo snatched the lead back from Miami when Allen connected Gabriel Davis for a six-yard touchdown with 5:55 remaining. Allen connected with John Brown for a 46-yard touchdown with 3:09 remaining to push the Bills lead to 11 points.

The Dolphins answered when Fitzpatrick threw an eight-yard touchdown to Mike Gesicki with 49 seconds remaining. The Dolphins then converted a two-point conversion to cut the Bills' lead to three points, but could not recover an onside kick to get the ball back.

"We have to play better across the board, run game, pass defense, turnovers," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "They are a good team. They have good players."

Jordan Poyer, Ed Oliver and Mario Addison each had sacks in the win. Gesicki had eight catches for 130 yards and a score in the loss.

"They made some plays," Flores said. "It was a competitive games. We had our opportunities and didn't take advantage of it."

The Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 27 at Bills Stadium.