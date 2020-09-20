Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Mitchell Trubisky tossed two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears edged the banged-up New York Giants 17-13 on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Bears took a 17-0 halftime lead and held off a late push from the Giants to earn their second win of the season. New York continued to fight even though star running back Saquon Barkley left the game with a right knee injury early in the first half.

Giants trainers carried Barkley off the field and transported him to the locker room on a cart. The team said Barkley underwent X-rays on his knee, and he will have more tests Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Barkley is believed to have torn his ACL and could miss the remainder of the season.

"Obviously we're all praying for the best," Giants head coach Joe Judge said. "Regardless of whatever the outcome is going to be and the doctors say [Monday], don't fall asleep on [Barkley]. It's going to be a hell of a story either way."

Barkley was hurt as he ran toward the sideline and was being tackled by Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson. The tailback grabbed his knee as he was about to hit the ground.

Barkley recorded 28 yards on four carries before exiting the game. His season likely will end with 19 rushes for 34 yards and no touchdowns.

Trubisky completed 18 of 28 passes for 190 yards and also threw two interceptions. He threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to running back David Montgomery on the Bears' opening possession and fired a 15-yard strike to Darnell Mooney late in the second quarter to give the Bears a 17-0 advantage.

Montgomery had 82 rushing yards on 16 carries to go with his three catches and 45 receiving yards. Allen Robinson had three grabs for 33 receiving yards on a team-high nine targets.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 25 of 40 throws for 241 yards and had one interception. Dion Lewis replaced Barkley and notched 10 carries for 20 yards and one rushing score.

The Bears (2-0) visit the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday, while the Giants (0-2) host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.