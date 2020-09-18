Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Robert Woods reached an agreement on a multiyear extension that will keep him under contract with the franchise through the 2025 season, the team announced Friday.
League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Woods agreed to a four-year, $65 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed. The contract has a maximum value of $68 million.
On Thursday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said an extension for Woods would be done "very shortly," while the standout receiver expressed hope that it would be finalized before the team's Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
"[McVay] just kind of put his arm around me and said he's happy to have me here, that I've been a true competitor since I've stepped on this team," Woods told reporters after Thursday's practice. "He said he's been watching me since USC, [the] Buffalo [Bills], that's the reason why I'm a part of this team now.
"He just reassured me this deal would be getting taken care of this week. Really have no other concerns. We take each other's word, we believe in it, we go forward. We're locked in, going to get this thing done and look forward to Philadelphia."
Woods previously was set to earn $5 million this season. His contract was scheduled to expire at the end of the 2021 campaign.
Over the last three seasons, Woods ranks among the top 11 receivers in receptions, receiving yards and yards after catch. He recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 and led all NFL wideouts with 577 yards after the catch last season.
In the Rams' Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, Woods caught six passes for 105 yards.
The Buffalo Bills selected Woods in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of USC. In 101 career games between the Bills and Rams, he has tallied 441 catches for 5,690 yards and 25 touchdowns.
