Washington Redskins rookie Chase Young thinks he can grow a few inches taller after leaving Ohio State for the NFL. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins rookie Chase Young -- a 6-foot-5, 264-pound defensive end -- thinks he might grow taller.

Young spoke to reporters Monday about his potential growth spurt. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft said his dad grew from 6 feet 7 inches to 6 feet 10 inches when he was in college.

"It's a possibility I could grow late," Young said. "A lot of people told me my growth plates, there's still some room. It won't affect my game. It's something I'll adapt to, staying flexible. If you're tall, you've got to be a lot more flexible. I'll be the same person whether I'm 6-7 or 6-1. Everything's cool."

Young's mother is 6 feet tall. His sister is 5 feet 10 inches.

Richard Sligh -- a defensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders in the 1960s -- was the tallest player in NFL history. Sligh was 7 feet, 300-pounds. The tallest players in the NFL last season (6 feet 9 inches) included offensive tackles Dan Skipper, Alejandro Villanueva and Demar Dotson, according to Pro Football Reference. Calais Campbell is the tallest defensive end in the league at 6-8.

Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Frank Mays, Charlie Philyaw and Jerry Wilkinson were the tallest defensive ends in NFL history at 6 feet 9 inches.

Former South Carolina offensive tackle Alex Taylor and Washington offensive tackle Trey Adams were the tallest players at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, with both players list at 6 feet 8 inches.

Young said he likes to compare himself to former NFL defensive end Julius Peppers. The 6-7 Peppers ranks fourth in NFL history with 159.5 career sacks. He was also a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time All-Pro and the 2002 Defensive Player of the Year. Young also studied Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa to prepare for games in college.

"I believe we've taken the guy that will impact not just his position group, not just the linebackers, not just the [defensive backs], but I think the entire football team," Redskins coach Ron Rivera said of Young.