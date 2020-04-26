April 26 (UPI) -- Longtime 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley, who spent 13 seasons in San Francisco, is retiring from the NFL due to injury concerns.

"Last season was a dream to be a part of, having the opportunity to chase a championship. But, it was by far the most difficult on me and my family," Staley wrote Saturday on Twitter. "My body was breaking down with a variety of injuries and a deteriorating neck condition, and the constant discomfort affected every aspect of my life.

"I have two young daughters, Grace and Audrey. They are my world. To choose to play another season when my body says it's done, and risk my future with them and my ability to be the father I want to be, would be selfish and reckless. I want my daughters to know that I will always choose them, no matter what."

Staley, 35, dealt with a broken fibula, broken finger and a hand injury last season. He also has struggled with a neck ailment since the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

Staley reached his decision to retire earlier this week and informed 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to allow the team to find a replacement. Later Saturday, the 49ers agreed to trade a 2020 fifth-round draft pick and a 2021 third-rounder to the Washington Redskins for left tackle Trent Williams, who is expected to step in for Staley.

"I was with Joe three years," Shanahan told reporters. "He's as good of a player and warrior and person as any player I have ever been around. I love the guy. It was really hard on us when we had to realize that he wasn't going to play this year.

"But talking to the man, knowing the person, knowing his family, he is no doubt making the right decision of what's best for his health and the future. It was really hard for us to hear with how good of a player he was and still is. It's the best thing for him, and I'm really happy for the career that he had."

The 49ers selected Staley in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan. He made six Pro Bowls and earned three second-team All-Pro nods during his time with the franchise.

Staley, who was a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, started all 181 regular-season games in which he appeared in over his career.