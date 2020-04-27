Washington Redskins rookie defensive end Chase Young (2) has a projected sack total of at least eight in 2020, according to Oddsmakers. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Oddsmakers expect veteran quarterbacks to start over rookies Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. They also think Joe Burrow has the best shot at the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Sportsbetting.ag posted the futures odds Monday morning after the three-day virtual 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow -- the No. 1 overall pick -- leads Offensive Rookie of the Year award odds at +250. Tagovailoa -- the No. 5 pick -- ranks second, with +800 odds. New Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor each have +900 odds to win the award.

Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 15 pick. He rounds out the top 5 favorites to win the award at +1000.

BetOnline.ag also lists Burrow, Tagovailoa, Edwards-Helaire and Taylor as favorites to win the award but has Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tied with Jeudy for the fifth-best odds to win.

Both sites have former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young as the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Oddsmakers for BetOnline.ag and Sportsbetting.ag also have Isaiah Simmons, Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, A.J. Epenesa and Jeff Okudah as their top-5 favorites for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Young was the No. 2 pick by the Washington Redskins. Okudah was the No. 3 pick by the Detroit Lions. Simmons was the No. 8 pick by the Arizona Cardinals. Murray was the No. 23 pick by the Chargers. Queen was the No. 28 pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Buffalo Bills selected Epenesa in the second round.

Oddsmakers at Sportsbetting.ag have Ryan Fitzpatrick at -270 to be the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2020 season. Tagovailoa has +200 odds to start while Dolphins backup Josh Rosen has +2500 odds to start.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor has -370 odds to start for the Chargers, followed by Herbert (+260) and Easton Stick (+3200).

Both sites have Burrow's over/under for season interceptions at 16.5. The over/under point is an indicator for betters so they can wager on Burrow throwing more or fewer than that amount of interceptions in 2020.

BetOnline.ag has Burrow's over/under for touchdown passes at 24.5. Sportsbetting.ag has Burrow's touchdown total at 22.5. Both sites have his yardage mark at 3,800 passing yards.

Oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag favor Tagovailoa over Herbert when it comes to touchdown passes in 2020. Tagovailoa has an over/under of 22.5 touchdown passes on BetOnline.ag and 19 touchdown tosses on Sportsbetting.ag. Herbert has an over/under of 17.5 interceptions on both sites. Tagovailoa has an over/under of 15.5 interceptions.

Edwards-Helaire is the best bet for rushing yards, with an over/under of 950. Jeudy has an over/under of 900 receiving yards, the best among rookie wide receivers.

Young has an over/under of 8.5 sacks for his rookie campaign with the Redskins. Okudah has an over/under of three interceptions for the Lions.