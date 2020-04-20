The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to find a trade partner for running back Leonard Fournette. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Leonard Fournette's time with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be nearing an end. This AFC South team is talking to others about a potential trade.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN of the trade discussions. The Jaguars had been active in Fournette-related trade talks for more than a month before they circled back to the negotiations in the last three days.

Fournette, 25, had a career-high 1,674 yards from scrimmage in 15 starts last season for the Jaguars. He also led the Jaguars with 76 receptions.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had just three touchdowns in 2019. Fournette ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie campaign. Over the last two seasons, he has dealt with numerous injuries and a one-game suspension for unnecessary roughness.

Fournette is set to make a $4.16 million base salary in 2020. The Jaguars have until May 4 to exercise his fifth-year contract option.

Despite the trade talks, Fournette has hinted he wants to remain in Jacksonville. The star running back told ESPN Thursday he wants the Jaguars to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton this off-season.

Jacksonville has been in rebuilding mode over the last two seasons. The Jaguars traded quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears in March. The team also recently traded cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos and defensive end Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens.