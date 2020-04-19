Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan played only two games last season because of a knee injury. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement on a short-term contract with former Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Saturday that Ryan agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens. Financial details of the agreement, which is pending a physical, weren't disclosed.

Ryan, who hasn't played a defensive snap since 2017, has dealt with a major knee injury in the last two seasons. In 2018, the 28-year-old linebacker tore his ACL in training camp with the Packers and missed the entire season. Last year, he played in only two games -- on special teams -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars before experiencing a setback with the knee.

The Jaguars didn't pick up Ryan's option this off-season, making him a free agent.

The Packers selected Ryan in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan. Since entering the league, he has recorded 213 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defensed in 45 career games (27 starts) between the Packers and Jaguars.

The Ravens were expected to sign a veteran at middle linebacker after the losses of Josh Bynes (Cincinnati Bengals) and Patrick Onwuasor (New York Jets) this off-season. The only inside linebackers currently on the team's roster are L.J. Fort, Otaro Alaka and Chris Board, who have combined for 11 career starts.