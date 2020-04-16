Devin White (45) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a projected win total of nine games in 2020, according to Caesars. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are projected to win more games next season than his former team, the New England Patriots, according to Caesars.

The sportsbook published projected win totals for all 32 NFL teams Thursday. Tampa Bay will win nine games in 2020, while the Patriots will win 8.5 games -- their lowest projected total since 2003, Caesars said.

The Patriots have won at least nine games every year since 2001. New England hasn't had fewer than 11 wins since 2010 and no fewer than 10 wins since 2002.

Brady was the quarterback for the Patriots during that entire 20-year window before he signed with the Buccaneers this off-season.

Tampa Bay has logged just one season with a winning record since 2010. The Buccaneers were 7-9 last season after back-to-back 5-11 campaigns.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens were projected to win 12 games in 2020, leading all NFL teams. The Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to win a league-low 4.5 games each.

The New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers are each projected to win 10.5 games. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have projected win totals of 9.5. The Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings join the Buccaneers with a projected nine victories.

The Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams join the Patriots with projected win totals of 8.5.

The Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals have projected win totals of 7.5.

The Las Vegas Raiders are projected to win seven games. The New York Jets and Detroit Lions are each projected to win 6.5 games, the Miami Dolphins, six, and the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, 5.5.

The Cincinnati Bengals -- who have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- are projected to win five games. Cincinnati posted the worst record in the NFL in 2019 at 2-14. Washington went 3-13 in 2019. Detroit posted a 3-12-1 campaign last season.

Washington hasn't had a winning season since 2016 and has had just five winning seasons since 1999.

Caesars gives the Chiefs the best odds to win the Super Bowl (+400), followed by the 49ers (+700), the Ravens (+800) and the Cowboys (+1,100).