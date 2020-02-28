Tom Brady has spent his entire 20-year NFL career with the New England Patriots. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Gisele Bundchen said she loves New England with husband Tom Brady and hopes to live "someplace nice" when the New England Patriots quarterback picks his team for the 2020 NFL season.

She also hinted that she would like to live in a city with a warmer climate than the Boston area.

Bundchen spoke about Brady's free agent status Thursday on her Instagram story. The couple married in 2009 and have three children. Brady joined the Patriots as a sixth round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He has gone on to become arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

Bundchen fielded questions from her fans during the Instagram session. The retired Brazilian supermodel spoke multiple languages when giving her responses, while her children played in the background.

"I would love to know where I'm going to be living this year, but I don't know that yet," Bundchen said. "Hopefully it's somewhere nice and wherever my husband is happy playing. So we will see."

Brady has been linked to several teams who are in need of a quarterback, including the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Most of the questions for Bundchen came from strangers, until Brady sent in a question. "Do you know how much I love you?" the quarterback asked. Another fan then asked: "Do you like living in New England?"

Bundchen suggested she would prefer living in a city with a warmer weather than Massachusetts when she gave her response.

"I love it," Bundchen said. "I've been living there for 12 years. My kids love it. They love the snow. As a Brazilian, I have a little harder time with the cold. I can appreciate the beauty of the seasons there."

Brady will be free to sign with any team March 18, when the NFL free agency period begins. He has yet to meet with the Patriots to discuss a contract extension. Brady can't negotiate with other teams until the NFL's legal tampering period begins March 16.

Brady's agent, Don Yee, was in Indianapolis on Thursday during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Yee had meetings scheduled with several teams, including the Chargers, Raiders and Colts.

Sources told the Boston Herald that Brady's return to the Patriots is "not looking good." Sources told ESPN Brady's is "operating under the belief" he will go into free agency and sign with another team in this off-season.

Brady, 42, threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019. Retirement rumors surfaced for Brady after the Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans. The six-time Super Bowl champion responded with an Instagram post in January, saying he still has "more to prove."

Brady and Bundchen celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary Wednesday in New York City.