Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and other NFL stars read a number of Mean Tweets from fans on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Travis Kelce, Corey Clement, Joey Bosa, Devin Funchess, Sony Michel, Todd Gurley, Jay Ajayi, Clay Matthews, Jared Goff, Michael Irvin and Terry Bradshaw also took part in the popular late night segment on Thursday, which served as the fourth NFL edition of Mean Tweets.

"Hi. I'm Tom Brady and I am a cry baby and I have a butthole in my chin!" a fan tweeted the quarterback.

"I imagine Patrick Mahomes' barber is a super hero. Who has to run out and save the world every time he gets halfway through Mahomes' hair cut," the athlete read from a commentator.

Mahomes will be competing in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday as his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The halftime show will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.