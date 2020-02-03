Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent this off-season. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady explained his cryptic social media post by saying he isn't "going anywhere" during a Super Bowl commercial.

Brady, 42, made the cryptic post Thursday on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. It included a black and white photo of the veteran quarterback walking away from the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Fans and fellow NFL players had an explosive reaction on social media, assuming the picture was a metaphor for Brady leaving the Patriots or retiring from the NFL.

Brady is set to become a free agent in March. He has played his entire 20-year career with the Patriots.

His picture proved to be part of a commercial for Hulu. Brady spoke about the streaming service, before making his football intentions clear, during a break from Super Bowl LIV Sunday.

"It's time to say goodbye to TV as you know it, but me? I'm not going anywhere," Brady said.

The commercial comes after Brady quieted retirement rumors in early January by saying on Instagram he knows he still has "more to prove."

The six-time Super Bowl champion completed 60.8 percent of his throws for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 starts in 2019. Brady earned a $14 million salary this season.

Brady ranks second in NFL history in passing yards and passing touchdowns, trailing only New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. He ranks No. 1 all-time in regular season wins, playoff appearances, starts and postseason victories.