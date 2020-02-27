New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will become a free agent March 18 if the franchise fails to sign him to a contract extension. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Tom Brady's historic run with the New England Patriots could be coming to an end as the franchise has yet to offer the star quarterback a contract extension.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Boston Herald that the Patriots and future Hall of Famer have not had contract discussions.

Brady's agent -- Don Yee -- was in Indianapolis Thursday during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Yee has meetings scheduled with several teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Sources told the Herald that Brady's return to the Patriots is "not looking good." Sources told ESPN Brady's is "operating under the belief" he will go into free agency and sign with another team in 2020. Yee was previously expected to meet with the Patriots about Brady this week in Indianapolis.

Brady can't negotiate with other teams until the NFL's legal tampering period begins March 16. Free agency begins March 18.

One of the reasons the Patriots haven't had contract discussions with Brady might relate to uncertainties surrounding the league's new collective bargaining agreement. The agreement, which is headed for a player vote, could impact the way a contract is structured and the Patriots' salary cap for 2020.

Brady, 42, threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019. The six-time Super Bowl champion ranks second all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns, trailing only New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.