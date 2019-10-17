XFL Draft: Shawn Oakman, Kony Ealy, Christian McCaffrey's brother among picks

Former Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kony Ealy had 15 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss, 14 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 65 games during his five-year NFL tenure. File Photo by Jon SooHooh/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The 2019 XFL Draft featured a pool of 1,000 eligible players and included some known talents, including Shawn Oakman, Max McCaffrey, Kony Ealy and Christine Michael.

The XFL -- a planned professional football league -- originally started in 2001, but lasted just one season. WWE chairman Vince McMahon officially relaunched the league in January. The two-day 2019 draft had five phases after each of the eight teams was allocated a quarterback Tuesday.

The 10-week XFL regular season begins Feb. 8.

Rashard Davis was the No. 1 overall skill position player selected. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver will play for the D.C. Defenders. Former Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook went No. 2 overall to the Houston Roughnecks.

DeAngelo Yancey (New York Guardians), Jeff Badet (Dallas Renegades), Nick Truesdell (Tampa Bay Vipers), Michael (St. Louis BattleHawks), Trey Williams (Seattle Dragons) and Elijah Hood (Los Angeles Wildcats) rounded out the first eight picks of the draft.

Other notable picks included Donnell Pumphrey, Matt Elam, Andre Williams, Matt Jones, Sammie Coats, Roberto Aguayo, Jacoby Ford, Cameron Artis-Payne, Nate Boyer, Kelvin Taylor and Ronald Ollie.

Oakman, a former Baylor star, was selected by the Los Angeles Wildcats in the fourth round of the 2019 XFL Draft. The 6-foot-7, 269-pound defender was once a star NFL prospect before going undrafted amid sexual assault allegations in 2016. Oakman was acquitted of a sexual assault charge in February.

McCaffrey is the older brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. He was selected by the D.C. Defenders in the eighth round of the 2019 XFL Draft. The former Duke wide receiver appeared in five games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and in one game last season for the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey also spent time on several NFL practice squads.

Ealy was a second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played five seasons in the NFL, including three appearances last season for the Oakland Raiders. Ealy was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks.

Michael was a second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 NFL Draft. He had 690 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games in 2016, while splitting time between the Green Bay Packers and Seahawks.

The XFL title game is set for April 26. Each team is allowed to have 46 active players on game day.