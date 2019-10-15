Cardale Jones (7) appeared in one game for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 before serving as a backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not appear in an NFL game during the 2017 or 2018 seasons. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Former Ohio State football star Cardale Jones was among the eight quarterbacks assigned to XFL teams Tuesday prior to the league's inaugural draft.

Jones -- who spent his NFL career as a backup -- will suit up for the D.C. Defenders. Fellow NFL backup quarterback Landry Jones will play for the Dallas Renegades.

Aaron Murray will play for the Tampa Bay Vipers. Brandon Silvers was assigned to the Seattle Dragons. The St. Louis Battlehawks were assigned Jordan Ta'amu. Matt McGloin joined the New York Guardians. Luis Perez was assigned to the Los Angeles Wildcats. The Houston Roughnecks were assigned former Indianapolis Colts backup Philip Walker.

"Our head coaches are excited about this first wave of quarterback assignments and the talent level in our draft pool," XFL commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said in a news release.

"We will continue to identify and sign the best players available, and we are confident this is a strong start to the next two days."

The league will host its inaugural XFL Draft Tuesday and Wednesday, with each team adding 71 players to fill up their rosters. The XFL season is set to kick off Feb. 8, the weekend after Super Bowl LIV.

The XFL also revealed complete coaching staffs Tuesday. Bob Stoops reunites with Landry Jones on the Renegades, after the duo teamed up at Oklahoma. Winston Moss will coach the Wildcats. June Jones will coach the Roughnecks. Kevin Gilbride will coach the Guardians. Jim Zorn will coach the Dragons. Jonathan Hayes will coach the Battlehawks. Marc Trestman will coach the Vipers. Pep Hamilton will coach the Defenders.

