XFL unveils names, logos for eight teams in 2020 season

Kurt Hunzeker, president of the new St. Louis BattleHawks football team of the XFL, displays the new logo and name of the team during a public unveiling Wednesday in St. Louis. The eight team names and logos were released by the league. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The XFL unveiled the names and logos for its eight teams as the league prepares for its debut season in February 2020.

The league announced Wednesday that the team names will be: Dallas Renegades, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers and Washington Defenders.

The XFL spent the last two years deciding on team locations, reaching stadium agreements and locating head coaches and players. The league's teams will play in NFL, MLB and MLS facilities.

The league office sent draft pool invitations to players and announced last month that former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones was the first player to officially sign with the XFL.

The next step for the XFL will be finalizing a rulebook. The league said its rules will include a unique overtime setup, accelerated game tempo and various kickoff and special-teams changes.

The XFL plans to hold its first player draft in October, followed by team minicamps in December and a three-week training camp in January.