XFL officially hires June Jones to coach Houston team

May 20 (UPI) -- June Jones was officially introduced as the coach/general manager of the XFL's Houston franchise Monday.

Jones, 66, is the eighth and final coach announced by the new football league. He joins Bob Stoops (Dallas), Jim Zorn (Seattle), Jonathan Hayes (St. Louis), Kevin Gilbride (New York), Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay), Pep Hamilton (Washington, D.C.) and Winston Moss (Los Angeles).

"I've spent a few years coaching in Houston and having a chance to return to be a head coach in the XFL is an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Jones told reporters Monday.

Jones has experience in Houston. He was the wide receivers coach for the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 1984 and the NFL's Oilers quarterbacks coach from 1987 to 1988.

Jones was 20-22 as head coach of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats the past two seasons. He was 22-36 as an NFL head coach for the Atlanta Falcons (1994 to 1996) and San Diego Chargers (1998).

Jones also went 76-41 as a college football head coach with Hawaii (1999 to 2007) and Southern Methodist (2008 to 2014).

The eight-team XFL is scheduled to begin play in February 2020.