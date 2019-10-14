New England Patriots to re-sign veteran TE Benjamin Watson

Former New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson (82) was released by the New England Patriots last week after his return from a four-game suspension. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are finalizing an agreement to bring back veteran tight end Benjamin Watson.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Watson was at the Patriots' facility Monday as the two sides work toward a contract.

The Patriots released Watson on Oct. 7 because the team didn't have an open roster spot after his return from a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Due to injuries, New England opted to work out a deal with the veteran pass-catcher, who spent training camp with the club.

Watson's return comes after the Patriots lost fullback Jakob Johnson to a shoulder injury and tight end Matt LaCosse to a knee injury in Thursday's win over the New York Giants. Wide receiver Josh Gordon also sustained a knee injury against New York.

New England announced Monday that the team placed Johnson on injured reserve, freeing up a roster spot for Watson.

Watson, 38, will join LaCosse and second-year pro Ryan Izzo as tight ends on the Patriots' roster. Watson recorded 35 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns with the New Orleans Saints last season.