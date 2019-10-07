Trending Stories

NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers torch Washington Nationals, take 2-1 series lead
Tom Brady passes Brett Favre mark as Patriots beat Redskins
Colts upset Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes aggravates ankle
Teddy Bridgewater powers Saints to win over Buccaneers
Redskins fire head coach Jay Gruden after blowout loss to Patriots
Photo Gallery

 
Will Smith, family attend 'Gemini Man' premiere in Los Angeles
Will Smith, family attend 'Gemini Man' premiere in Los Angeles

Latest News

Tennessee Titans cut kicker Cairo Santos, to sign Cody Parkey
Southwest Airlines pilots sue Boeing for $100M over grounded 737 Max
New England Patriots release veteran TE Benjamin Watson
NLDS: Max Scherzer, Nationals top Dodgers to force Game 5
Trump draws backlash for move to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria
 
