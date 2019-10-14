Trending Stories

ALCS: Carlos Correa blasts walk-off homer, Astros top Yankees to tie series
Falcons' Matt Bryant misses game-tying extra point in loss to Cardinals
Tennessee Titans bench QB Marcus Mariota in loss to Denver Broncos
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets dual-threat record in win
Coco Gauff, 15, captures Linz Open Trophy for first WTA tour title
Moments from preparation for the celebration of Sukkot in Jerusalem
Latest News

Los Angeles Rams to place CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve
Howard Stern remarries wife, Beth Stern, on 'Ellen'
At least 13 police officers killed in shooting attack in Mexico
Fort Worth officer who fatally shot black woman in her home resigns
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Porter in Black Sea, stops for port call in Ukraine
 
