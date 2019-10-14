Los Angeles Rams to place CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib (21) will be sidelined for at least eight weeks before he is eligible to return to the team. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams are expected to place veteran starting cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve due to a rib injury.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Talib will be sidelined for at least eight weeks before he is eligible to return from IR. Each team can activate only two players from injured reserve.

Talib, 33, suffered a rib injury during the Rams' Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He failed to practice last week and was ruled inactive for the team's 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

In Talib's absence, the Rams started Troy Hill against the 49ers. Hill recorded five total tackles and one pass breakup in the loss.

Talib, who is in his 12th season in the NFL, is playing in the final season of a two-year contract. Through five games this season, he has tallied 14 combined tackles and two pass deflections.

During last season, Talib also was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury that he sustained in Week 3. He underwent surgery and returned in Week 13, playing only eight regular-season games in his first season in Los Angeles.