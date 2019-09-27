Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams' toe injury not serious

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams suffered an injury late in Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He said he believed it was turf toe. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams isn't expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after he suffered a toe injury during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Adams visited with foot specialist Robert Anderson on Friday in Green Bay, Wisc. According to NFL Media, the injury isn't believed to be serious and if Adams misses time, it won't be much.

"As far as long term, it's tough to say right now," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday. "But, you know, it's going to be an opportunity, whether he's able to go or not. It's going to provide some other guys some opportunities and they're going to have to step up, and next man up."

Adams sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter against the Eagles. He told reporters after the game that he believed he suffered a turf toe injury.

Prior to his exit, Adams was having a career game against the Eagles' depleted secondary. He recorded 10 receptions for 180 yards on 15 targets.

The 26-year-old wideout wasn't on the field when the Packers failed to score from the Eagles' 1-yard line on four consecutive plays during their final drive. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a pass that was broken up and intercepted in the last minute to seal the Eagles' 34-27 victory.