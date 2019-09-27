Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon could play vs. Miami Dolphins

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star running back Melvin Gordon could suit up for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins despite originally being considered a long shot to play.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn initially said Gordon, who ended his 64-day holdout and reported to the team Thursday, was considered doubtful for this week's game due to being away during his contract dispute.

However, the Chargers announced Friday that backup tailback Justin Jackson was ruled out because of a calf strain, leaving only two healthy running backs on the active roster. Lynn told reporters that Jackson's absence impacts the team's plans at the position.

"I mean, yeah, a little bit," Lynn said. "But at the same time, we understand that Melvin's been back for a day and a half, so we have to be careful if he plays, how much he plays and even if he plays at all. I've said all along that there was a chance.

RELATED Chargers confirm RB Melvin Gordon will replace Austin Ekeler after holdout

"He's looked fine. He's in good shape, but he hasn't been practicing football. So, obviously, he's not ready to go back in there and carry the load right now, but you never know, may have to."

Austin Ekeler has started in place of Gordon during his holdout. The third-year pro has recorded 38 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns, along with 19 receptions for 208 yards and two receiving scores.

In 12 regular-season games last season, Gordon had 175 carries for 885 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He added 50 catches for 490 yards and four receiving scores.