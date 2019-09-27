Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 34 of 53 passes for 422 yards, two scores and an interception during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday in Green Bay, Wisc. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles gave the Green Bay Packers their first loss of the season Thursday night by intercepting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the end zone as he attempted to tie the game.

Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham collected the interception after Rodgers' pass bounced off Marquez Valdes-Scantling and cornerback Craig James during a slant route with 25 seconds remaining at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz took a knee to run out the rest of the clock, securing the 34-27 victory.

"I saw it go up and was like 'I gotta go get it,'" Bradham told reporters.

Philadelphia (2-2) overcame a huge night from Rodgers, who passed for 422 yards and two scores before throwing the interception. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams hauled in 10 catches for 180 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a toe injury. Adams was not available for Rodgers on the game-defining possession.

Running back Jordan Howard had 115 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 18 touches in the win. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz completed 16 of 27 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

"We came in knowing that's a good Packers defense," Wentz said. "We came in really just wanting a balanced attack; getting rid of the ball early and just playing fast on third down as well. We had a good game plan and we executed tonight."

The Eagles got off to a slow start, with Rodgers and the Packers breaking out to a 10-0 lead. Wentz led his squad down the field with a 5-play, 34-yard scoring drive to cut the Packers lead to three points in the second quarter. The Eagles quarterback connected with Alshon Jeffery for a 6-yard touchdown to cap off the scoring drive.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby hit a 31-yard field goal on the next drive before the Eagles took the lead on the following possession. Wentz connected with tight end Dallas Goedert on a 3-yard touchdown pass to end that 7-play, 48-yard scoring drive. The Eagles pushed their lead to 21-13 after Eagles defender Derek Barnett forced a fumble on a Rodgers sack. Howard scored his first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run for the 8-point advantage.

Rodgers connected with Geronimo Allison on a 19-yard touchdown toss to cut the Eagles' lead to one point before the half.

The Eagles had an 8-play, 76-yard scoring drive on their first drive of the second half. Wentz threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Howard to cap off that drive, giving the Eagles a 27-20 lead. Green Bay tied the game with 3:21 left in the third quarter with Rodgers finding Jimmy Graham on a 14-yard scoring toss.

Howard gave the Eagles their final advantage with a 2-yard touchdown run with 14:17 remaining. The rushing score completed an 8-play, 75-yard drive.

Green Bay took over on their own 11 yard line and took 4:42 off the clock on their final drive of the game. Rodgers lined up at the Eagles' 7 yard line and threw the ball to his right as Valdes-Scantling broke inside. The quick pass ricocheted off the Packers wide receiver and James before landing in the hands of Bradham. The Eagles linebacker secured the game-winning interception before going down at the 21 yard line.

"We had a lot of chances down the stretch," Rodgers said. "We moved the ball well all day long. We just struggled in the red zone."

"It's disappointing for it to end like that."

The Packers (3-1) face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday, Oct. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Eagles host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 6 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.