Avonte Maddox: Eagles CB carted off after hit from teammate

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox took a crushing hit from teammate Andrew Sendejo before leaving the game on a stretcher during a win against the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles said Maddox had movement in all of his extremities. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Maddox took the hit late in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 34-27 victory Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He was defending while the Packers had the ball on a 2nd-and-10 play from the Eagles' 18 yard line. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the snap and dropped back in the pocket before tossing the ball to his right.

Sendejo eyed Packers tight end Robert Tonyan as he prepared to catch the pass. The Eagles safety came flying in to deliver a hit, but hit Maddox instead of Tonyan. Maddox fell awkwardly to the ground and remained down before Eagles trainers rushed onto the field to tend to the cornerback. Players from both teams circled around Maddox during a long delay. The Eagles defender was eventually loaded onto a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

Maddox had five tackles in the win. The fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had 35 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 games last season for the Eagles.

"We are just going to check him out to make sure everything is good but he was coherent coming off the field and should be fine," Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters after the win.

The Eagles were charged with a timeout due to the long delay. They intercepted Aaron Rodgers to secure a victory minutes after the injury.

"The one thing that helped is Avonte was moving around and was OK," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins told reporters.

Jenkins said Maddox was moving around and "cracking jokes" during the delay.

Packers running back Jamaal Williams also left the field on a stretcher in the first quarter after taking a hit from the Eagles' Derek Barnett. Williams was evaluated for head and neck injuries, but also had feeling and movement in his extremities.

RELATED Eagles beat Packers on late Aaron Rodgers interception

The Eagles host the New York Jets in Week 5 at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 6 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Maddox has started three of four games for Philadelphia this season.