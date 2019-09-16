Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 821 passing yards and seven touchdowns this season. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders had a 10-0 lead Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs before quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his squad to a comeback victory with four touchdown passes in the second quarter.

Mahomes also threw for 443 yards and completed 30 of 44 passes in the 28-10 victory in Oakland. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 278 yards in the second quarter.

"We were just hitting on the plays," Mahomes told reporters. "We kinda stayed the same game plan and called the same plays. We hit on them in the second quarter and we missed them during the other parts of the game.

"We had a great quarter, but as an offense it was too much sloppiness."

Oakland scored a 28-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson on the game's opening drive. The Raiders forced a punt before quarterback Derek Carr led a 6-play, 31-yard scoring drive. Carr found Tyrell Williams for a 4-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders the 10-0 advantage.

The Chiefs took possession at the end of the first frame. Mahomes threw an incompletion before finding Damien Williams for an 8-yard pickup. Williams picked up a first down with a short run on the next play. Mahomes took the following snap and launched a 44-yard scoring toss to Demarcus Robinson for the Chiefs' first touchdown.

RELATED Raiders safety Johnathan Abram headed to injured reserve list

Kansas City forced a punt on Oakland's next drive before Mahomes took another deep shot -- a 42-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to cap off a 14-play, 100-yard drive on the Chiefs' next possession.

Mahomes threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to star tight end Travis Kelce on the Chiefs' next possession. He found Robinson again with a 39-yard touchdown pass on the Chiefs' final possession of the first half.

"I'm proud of our guys," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "We were down by 10 points there. For everyone to kinda rally and come back, I thought was a big step."

Robinson had 172 yards and two scores on six receptions. Kelce had 107 yards and a score on seven catches. Carr completed 23 of 38 passes for 198 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. Raiders rooking running back Josh Jacobs logged 12 carries for 99 yards.

44-yard touchdown to Demarcus Robinson #KCvsOAK | : KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Sk9WZdEph8— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2019

"I tip my hat to the Chiefs," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. "They made some great plays ... a barrage of plays in about a five minute period that really turned this game around."

The Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.